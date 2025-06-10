A3 crash: Severe delays as crash sees one lane closed and queuing traffic between Horndean and Waterlooville
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The incident happened on the A3 southbound on Tuesday, June 10, near Waterlooville. There are currently delays of just under 20 minutes.
AA Traffic News has reported: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A3(M) Southbound from J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville).
“Severe delays of 19 minutes on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) and J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville). Average speed five mph.”
Up to date traffic news can be found on AA Traffic News.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.