A3 delays heading towards Portsmouth after traffic incident

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jul 2024, 09:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A traffic incident is causing delays on the A3 heading towards Portsmouth.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A3 Southbound from Thursley turn off to Hindhead turn off.”

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.