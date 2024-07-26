A3 delays heading towards Portsmouth after traffic incident
A traffic incident is causing delays on the A3 heading towards Portsmouth.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A3 Southbound from Thursley turn off to Hindhead turn off.”
