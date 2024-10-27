Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers facing a mega 35-mile diversion are being warned of “slow traffic” and “congestion” following the A3 closure this weekend.

Drivers are being told to “expect delays” and urged not to try “short cuts” as resurfacing work is carried out on 4.5km of the southbound carriageway of the A3. This will result in its closure between the Petersfield junction with the A272 and the Hazelton Interchange with B2149 at junction 2 of the A3(M) at junction 2.

The closures began at 9pm on Friday October 25 and will be in place until 6am Monday, October 28. It is the second of two weekend closures of the stretch, and will be followed by overnight closures of the same stretch October 28 to November 5 from 9pm to 6am (Monday to Friday).

AA Traffic News, giving the latest update on events, said drivers are currently facing delays and congestion today (Sunday). A post read: “Road closed and slow traffic due to weekend roadworks until the early hours of Monday morning on A3 Southbound from A272 Winchester Road to A3(M) J2 (Horndean / Cowplain). Congestion to on the approach to the closure.”

The diversion route is via A272 west towards West Meon Hut, A32 south towards Fareham, A27 east through Portchester and Cosham, and A3 London Rd/Portsmouth Rd north via Purbrook, Waterlooville and Cowplain to A3(M) Junction 2. This includes taking traffic through the ongoing roadworks at Cams Hill.

Project Manager Joe Cairns, from National Highways, said: “We understand that the diversion is long but it’s there for a reason. It may be tempting to try a short cut or follow your sat-nav, especially when it’s indicating a quicker route, but by doing so it can have a real negative impact on local communities – and your overall journey time may take just as long.

“We know the previous weekend closure resulted in gridlock for local villages and exceptionally heavy traffic conditions in rural lanes. To avoid this happening again, please consider if your journey is necessary. If you must travel please keep to the signed diversion, and for those travelling from further afield consider an alternative route to the south, such as the M3.”

Works on the northbound carriageway are expected to take place next month.