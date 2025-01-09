A3 Hindhead Tunnel section closes for emergency repairs as drivers delayed

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A section of the A3 Hindhead Tunnel has been closed for emergency repairs.

Breaking newsBreaking news
Breaking news

Traffic delays are being reported in the area heading southbound towards Portsmouth this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to emergency repairs on A3 Hindhead Tunnel southbound between Thursley turn off and Grayshott. Congestion to the A287 through Hindhead.”

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice