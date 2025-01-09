A3 Hindhead Tunnel section closes for emergency repairs as drivers delayed
A section of the A3 Hindhead Tunnel has been closed for emergency repairs.
Traffic delays are being reported in the area heading southbound towards Portsmouth this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to emergency repairs on A3 Hindhead Tunnel southbound between Thursley turn off and Grayshott. Congestion to the A287 through Hindhead.”
