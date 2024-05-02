A3 Hindhead Tunnel reopens but one lane remains closed northbound with drivers still experiencing delays
The Hindhead tunnel has reopened in both direction after a technical issue resulted in it closing on Thursday, May 2. Despite the tunnel now being open, there are still technical issues ongoing which means there is currently one lane closed northbound as workmen try to resolve the issue.
National Highways: South-East provided an update via X: “1 lane remains closed northbound on the #A3 #HindheadTunnel in #Surrey. Engineers are on scene working to resolve the technical issue. Thank you for you patience.”
The lane closure is still causing delays but AA Traffic News are reporting that it is coping well. They said: “One lane closed due to Technical problems on A3 Hindhead Tunnel Northbound between Grayshott and Thursley. Traffic is coping well. Contractors are on scene trying to resolve the issue.”
