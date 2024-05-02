National Highways: South-East provided an update via X : “1 lane remains closed northbound on the #A3 #HindheadTunnel in #Surrey. Engineers are on scene working to resolve the technical issue. Thank you for you patience.”

The lane closure is still causing delays but AA Traffic News are reporting that it is coping well. They said: “One lane closed due to Technical problems on A3 Hindhead Tunnel Northbound between Grayshott and Thursley. Traffic is coping well. Contractors are on scene trying to resolve the issue.”