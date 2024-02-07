A3: London to Portsmouth road shut as Hindhead tunnel technology breaks down
The A3 between London and Portsmouth is closed in both directions - at the Hindhead Tunnel - after technology in the Hindhead Tunnel in Surrey broke down. It is causing three miles of queues northbound and just under a mile soutbound.
The heavy delays follow the ongoing disruption due to the closing of Eastern Road which is undergoing urgent sewage repairs, carried out by Southern Water.
A message from National Highways South East says that the road is closed between the A283 for Milford and the A333, the turn off for Hindhead.
The Highways Agency has brought in the following diversion.
Northbound
- From the A3 Longmoor off slip take the 1st exit from RBT A325.
- Follow the A325 along its entire length to the A31 / A325 RBT at Farnham.
- Take 3rd exit A31 towards Farnham. Follow to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.
- At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and continue for approximately 7 miles, on the A31 towards Guildford.
- On the approach to the A3, use the lane marked for the A3 (London) to rejoin the A3 northbound.
Southbound
- From the A3 Southbound, leave at the Stag Hill interchange (Hogs Back) and join the A31 towards Farnham.
- Continue for approximately 7 miles, to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.
- Use the 1st exit and continue on the A31 Farnham Bypass. Continue to the B3001 junction.
- Cross over this junction to RBT A31/ A325. Take the 1st exit A325 and follow it along its entire length to the Longmoor Interchange.
- Cross over the RBT joining the A3 Southbound Longmoor on slip.