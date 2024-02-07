Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A3 between London and Portsmouth is closed in both directions - at the Hindhead Tunnel - after technology in the Hindhead Tunnel in Surrey broke down. It is causing three miles of queues northbound and just under a mile soutbound.

The heavy delays follow the ongoing disruption due to the closing of Eastern Road which is undergoing urgent sewage repairs, carried out by Southern Water.

A message from National Highways South East says that the road is closed between the A283 for Milford and the A333, the turn off for Hindhead.

The Highways Agency has brought in the following diversion.

Northbound

From the A3 Longmoor off slip take the 1st exit from RBT A325.

Follow the A325 along its entire length to the A31 / A325 RBT at Farnham.

Take 3rd exit A31 towards Farnham. Follow to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.

At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and continue for approximately 7 miles, on the A31 towards Guildford.

On the approach to the A3, use the lane marked for the A3 (London) to rejoin the A3 northbound.

