Drivers are being warned of disruption on the M3 until February as work begins to repair defects on the surface of the motorway.

Following inspections earlier in the year, National Highways identified defects on the M3 London-bound carriageway between junctions 4 and 3 and will today (Wednesday, January 3) begin the repair work with overnight closures of all lanes taking place this evening and tomorrow evening (January 4) between 9pm and 6am to allow for extensive ‘deep excavations’.

On top of this from Thursday, January 4, to February, lanes 1 and 2 will be closed every day between junctions 4 and 3, with 50mph speed restrictions in place on lanes 3 and 4 which will remain open. This measure allows National Highways to continue daytime work, ensuring prompt completion of repairs.

The Highways Agency said: “As well as working during the day, we'll be working overnight under a full closure of the London-bound carriageway between junctions 4a and 3, every night between 9pm and 6am.

"We're aware the repair work will cause disruption, and will be working days, nights and weekends to finish as quickly as possible. We always aim to work to the programme, however unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes. Please accept our apologies in advance for any inconvenience the work may cause.”