The A3(M) is experiencing heavy traffic due to an obstruction on the road.

The AA has reported that there is queueing traffic and the road is partially blocked on the A3(M) northbound due to an obstruction on the road. This is impacting traffic from junction 3, B2150, Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) to junction B2149, Dell Piece West (Horndean/ Cowplain).

As a result, traffic is slow - expect delays this morning.

