A3 reopens after crash which caused vehicle fire and three hour delays for drivers
The incident happened near Liphook and led to the Hindhead Tunnel closing southbound with police advising drivers to avoid the area. Those caught up in the incident reported being stuck for more than three hours.
The road was closed from around 1pm before finally reopening just before midnight. Giving an update, National Highways said the A3 was now open again. “The #A3 southbound (#HineheadTunnel) has reopened between the #A283 (#Milford) and #A333 following an earlier collision and vehicle fire,” a social media post read.
The post added: “Traffic flowing well in the area. Have a safe journey.”
Traffic is moving freely this morning according to AA Traffic News.