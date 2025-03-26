A3 Hindhead Tunnel closed due to overrunning roadworks - when will it reopen?

A major part of the A3 remains closed due to over-running engineering works.

National Highways South East reports the A3 Hindhead Tunnel will be closed throughout rush hour this morning (March 26). It is expected to reopen later today. The A3 is currently closed in both directions on the approach to the tunnel – between the A333 at Hindhead and A283 at Milford.

The traffic authority said: “National Highways is working to re-open a lane in each direction through the tunnel as soon as possible but drivers are being advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.”

Signed diversions have been put in place. Drivers on the northbound route are advised to follow the “hollow diamond” symbol from Longmoor, travelling along the A325 and A31. Motorists heading south need to follow the diversion from the Stag Hill interchange marked by the “solid triangle” symbol - using the A31 and A325.

National Highways added: “Anyone planning to use the A3 in this part of the network serving Hampshire and Surrey is advised to delay their journey or use an alternative route should they wish to avoid likely congestion along the diversion routes.”