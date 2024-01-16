A major commuter road will be shut for specific times due to roadworks.

Motorists will face overnight closures on the A3023 Havant Road - the main road on Hayling Island. Hampshire County Council (HCC) are carrying out the works from January 30.

The project is scheduled to last for four nights until February 3. Roadworks are been carried out from West Lane to Church Road between 8pm and 6am on the affected dates. The route will be open outside of the working hours and a signed diversion route would be in place.

HCC said access for residents and businesses will be maintained where possible, and pedestrian access to properties will not be affected. Emergency vehicles will be able to use the route at all times.