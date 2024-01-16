News you can trust since 1877
Hayling Island road closure: A3023 Havant Road shut for roadworks - when and how long will it last

A major commuter road will be shut for specific times due to roadworks.

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT
Motorists will face overnight closures on the A3023 Havant Road - the main road on Hayling Island. Hampshire County Council (HCC) are carrying out the works from January 30.

The project is scheduled to last for four nights until February 3. Roadworks are been carried out from West Lane to Church Road between 8pm and 6am on the affected dates. The route will be open outside of the working hours and a signed diversion route would be in place.

HCC said access for residents and businesses will be maintained where possible, and pedestrian access to properties will not be affected. Emergency vehicles will be able to use the route at all times.

Further information can be found on one.network.

