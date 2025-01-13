A303 closed in both directions between M3 and A34 in Hampshire following serious crash involving HGV
The A303 is closed in both directions between the M3 and the A34 following a crash. National Highways has confirmed that emergency services are at the scene of the crash and delays are expected to last for ‘several hours’.
National Highways wrote: “The A303 in Hampshire is closed in both directions between the M3 (North Waltham, near Basingstoke), and the A34 (Bullington Cross) due to a collision resulting in a HGV crossing from one side of the carriageway to the other.
“Hampshire Police are on scene along with National Highways Traffic Officers. The incident is expected to be protracted and in place for several hours.”
