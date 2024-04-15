A34 blocked at Winnall M3 motorway junction due to crash - delays for drivers
Drivers are facing delays after a crash blocked one lane of a busy Hampshire road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Journeys on the A34 in the Winnall area are expected to take about 20 minutes longer due to the closure of one lane near an M3 junction.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#A34 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED at J9/#M3 #Winnall Rbt due to an RTC, heavy delays of approx 20 minutes backed to A272/Three Maids Hill Rbt #WorthyDown.”
More details to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.