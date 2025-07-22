A3(M): Huge tailback and delays of 40 minutes as police deal with serious incident on motorway near Bedhampton
The A3(M) is blocked in both directions, and there is hefty traffic following a police incident which has been ongoing since approximately 10.30am, according to the AA.
As a result, there are delays of up to 40 minutes from junction 5, A27, to junction 4, Purbrook Way.
The AA says: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on A3(M) both ways from J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) to J4 Purbrook Way (Purbrook).
“Severe delays of 39 minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) and J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Average speed five mph.”
The police have been approached for a comment about the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.