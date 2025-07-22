A hefty traffic jam has formed on the A3 (M) this morning following a serious, and ongoing, police incident.

As a result, there are delays of up to 40 minutes from junction 5, A27, to junction 4, Purbrook Way.

The AA says: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on A3(M) both ways from J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) to J4 Purbrook Way (Purbrook).

“Severe delays of 39 minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) and J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Average speed five mph.”

The police have been approached for a comment about the incident.