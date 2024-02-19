Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A3 will be closed in both directions between Send (B2215/A247) and M25 Junction 10 Wisley Interchange, for demolition works between 9pm on Friday, February 23 and 5.30am on Monday, February 26. This is to allow for the demolition of two existing existing bridges on the A3.

It will be followed by a closure of the M25 next month as well to allow for bridge demolition between junctions 10 and 11.

Speaking about the upcoming work, Jonathan Wade – Senior Project Manager for National Highways M25 J10 upgrade – said: “A key element of our upgrade at junction 10 is the installation of eight new bridges – either replacements or new structures entirely. As we enter a new phase for the project, we’ll ramp up our work on these structures with a number of demolitions and installation the bridge beams at different locations.

“We carefully plan all our closures to try and limit any inconvenience, but sometimes it's simply not possible to carry out the work that's needed without a closure. Our message for anyone who plans to travel on the M25 or the A3 is to avoid the area if you can – if that's not possible, allow yourself extra time to complete your journey via our signed diversion routes. Please check our website for latest details before you leave home."