Abandoned motorcycle fire on M27 outside Portsmouth causes delays

An abandoned scooter engulfed by flames on the hard shoulder of the westbound carriageway caused delays on the M27 earlier today.

The fire caused tailbacks as traffic avoided the outside lane of the three lane road at 2.15pm today.

The scooter on fire on the hard shoulder of the A27, before the Port Solent slip road.

Witnesses report seeing three people and a car parked on the hard shoulder a short distance from the incident.

Crews from Cosham and Southsea fire stations and police attended the blaze, which was extinguished shortly after 2.30pm.

A Southsea fire crew officer at the scene said: ‘We extinguished the fire using a single pump appliance, and there were no injuries reported.’

Google Maps view of congestion on the main road during the incident.

The owner of the black scooter was not present at the scene, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘The vehicle has been recovered by police and the owner will be contacted.’

Traffic has resumed using all three lanes.

