All lanes open on M27 westbound between Fareham and Hamble following collision
Lane four was closed following a collision which was reported earlier this morning - but it has now been re-opened. The collision took place on the M27 westbound between junction 9 (A27, Fareham) and junction 8 (Hamble).
Earlier this morning, the AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show traffic has now been released, but lane four (of four) remains closed.”
There are still some delays in the area but it is starting to clear. For more information about the delays, click here.
