All lanes have been opened on the M27 following a collision between Fareham and Hamble this morning.

Lane four was closed following a collision which was reported earlier this morning - but it has now been re-opened. The collision took place on the M27 westbound between junction 9 (A27, Fareham) and junction 8 (Hamble).

Earlier this morning, the AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show traffic has now been released, but lane four (of four) remains closed.”

