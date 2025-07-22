'All lines blocked' between Romsey and Eastleigh following broken rail
South Western Railway has confirmed that people commuting between Romsey and Eastleigh will be facing signficant delays and diversions.
SWR wrote on X: “A broken rail is affecting the railway between Romsey and Eastleigh. Trains running through these stations will be suspended.
“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 12.00. All lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer. Chandlers Ford will not be served.”
Services from Salisbury to Romsey via Southampton Central will now finish at Eastleigh, and services from Romsey to Salisbury via Southampton Central will start from Eastleigh.
Commuters can also use their train tickets on a number of bus services running in the area.
