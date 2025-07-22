'All lines blocked' between Romsey and Eastleigh following broken rail

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 08:31 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 08:48 BST
Trains are suspended between two railways this morning due to a broken rail.

South Western Railway has confirmed that people commuting between Romsey and Eastleigh will be facing signficant delays and diversions.

placeholder image
PA Wire

SWR wrote on X: “A broken rail is affecting the railway between Romsey and Eastleigh. Trains running through these stations will be suspended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 12.00. All lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer. Chandlers Ford will not be served.”

Services from Salisbury to Romsey via Southampton Central will now finish at Eastleigh, and services from Romsey to Salisbury via Southampton Central will start from Eastleigh.

Commuters can also use their train tickets on a number of bus services running in the area.

For more information about the ongoing incident, click here.

Related topics:TrainsHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice