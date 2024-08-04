Attendees of religious festival in Titchfield cause traffic gridlock

Road closures were put in place in Titchfield earlier this evening (Sunday, August 4) after the arrival of attendees at a religious festival caused traffic chaos.

Hampshire Police put in place measures to deal with gridlock in the area after a large number of vehicles descended on the Titchfield area.

Road closures were put in place on Titchfield Road at the junctions of Deadalus Way and Ranvilles Lane until the roads had cleared.

The News understands that the traffic chaos was caused after more than 150 caravans arrived for a pre-planned week-long Christian festival, over-whelming the road network.

