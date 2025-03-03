BMW crashes into barriers near Portsbridge roundabout, police confirm

A blue BMW crashed into barriers near a major roundabout in the city.

Police have provided an update following a crash in the city yesterday evening (March 2).

Emergency services received reports of a crash in London Road near Portsbridge Roundabout at 6.22pm.

Stu Vaizey

The crash involved a blue BMW which smashed into the barriers. The police have confirmed that only one car was involved in the collision and no injuries were sustained.

A video has captured emergency services including police officers and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service attend the incident.

