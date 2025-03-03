BMW crashes into barriers near Portsbridge roundabout, police confirm
A blue BMW crashed into barriers near a major roundabout in the city.
Emergency services received reports of a crash in London Road near Portsbridge Roundabout at 6.22pm.
The crash involved a blue BMW which smashed into the barriers. The police have confirmed that only one car was involved in the collision and no injuries were sustained.
A video has captured emergency services including police officers and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service attend the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.