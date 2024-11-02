Police officers have launched an appeal following the death of a woman in a fatal crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to South Bank, Chichester, at approximately 9:40pm on Friday, November 1. The single-vehicle collision involved a red Toyota which had left the carriageway.

The driver, a 91-year-old woman from Southampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

Fatal collision Stock image / National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are investigating the collision, and they have appealed to anyone with relevant dashcam footage, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area to come forward.