BREAKING: 91-year-old woman from Hampshire dies in fatal collision
Police officers have launched an appeal following the death of a woman in a fatal crash.
Emergency services were called to South Bank, Chichester, at approximately 9:40pm on Friday, November 1. The single-vehicle collision involved a red Toyota which had left the carriageway.
The driver, a 91-year-old woman from Southampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.
Officers are investigating the collision, and they have appealed to anyone with relevant dashcam footage, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area to come forward.