Broken down bus outside main entrance to Queen Alexandra Hospital causes havoc for patients

Sophie Lewis
Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 13:48 BST
A broken down bus on a busy junction leading to Queen Alexandra Hospital has caused hefty delays this afternoon.

The First Bus vehicle in question broke down on the junction of Sevenoaks Road and Pasteur Road which is one of the main routes for patients trying to access the entrance to the hospital.

AA has shown that as a result of the broken down vehicle there are hefty delays in the area, particularly for drivers trying to get to the main carpark.

It is also impacting the bus routes to the hospital.

