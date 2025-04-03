Broken down truck causing delays on the A27 in Emsworth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 07:54 BST
Traffic is queueing on the A27 this morning due to a broken down truck.

The truck has broken down just passed Emsworth Services and has left the road partially blocked on Thursday, April 4. Traffic is currently being affected back to the A3.

Delays on the A27 this morning. | AA Traffic News

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Eastbound after (Emsworth Services).”

For up to date information on the incident visit AA Traffic News.

