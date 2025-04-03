Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic is queueing on the A27 this morning due to a broken down truck.

The truck has broken down just passed Emsworth Services and has left the road partially blocked on Thursday, April 4. Traffic is currently being affected back to the A3.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Eastbound after (Emsworth Services).”

