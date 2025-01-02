Bus ticket prices: How much have prices risen in Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant as £2 fare cap increased to £3
Throughout 2024, travellers have had their single tickets capped at £2 in a bid to encourage more people to use public transport. Initially introduced under the previous Conservative government after the Covid-19 lockdowns, the policy was deemed a success by many local authorities and campaign groups.
Funding for the initiative was due to expire on December 31, 2024. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced in a pre-budget speech on October 28, 2024, that single fares will be limited to £3 until the end of 2025. A statement by Louise Haigh, who was the transport secretary at the time of the announcement, said this would particularly benefit people who live in rural areas, where they could save up to 80 per cent on some routes.
She added: “The cap means no single bus fare on routes included in the scheme will exceed £3 and routes where fares are less than £3 will only be allowed to increase by inflation in the normal way so that some fares will remain below £3. The fare cap will help millions access better opportunities and promote greater use by passengers.”
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, previously branded the decision as “hugely disappointing”; adding that it could diminish the hard work of the local authority to get more people using buses. Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, added that the increased cap would make it travel for residents more difficult.
Solent First Bus and Stagecoach have both released the new prices on their respective websites. This covers the increased single fare, as well as changes to day and evening tickets.
First Bus - Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Clanfield
First bus said single journeys will now cost £2.10, £2.30, £2.60 or £3, depending on the distance travelled. They do not give examples of which routes would be cheaper, or how far you can travel to get the less expensive rates.
An adult day ticket for the Portsmouth area, up to Drayton, will now cost £5.40 - rising from £4.90. A day ticket for Hampshire costs £8.50, with a combined ticket for the Gosport ferry priced at £11. Child prices for these tickets are £4 in Portsmouth, £5.50 in Hampshire and £7.40 with the Gosport ferry. Other fares include:
Adult weekly ticket Portsmouth - £21
Adult weekly ticket Hampshire - £30
Child weekly ticket Portsmouth - £15
Child weekly ticket Hampshire - £19.50
Adult monthly ticket Portsmouth - £72
Adult monthly ticket Hampshire - £105. Other ticket prices can be found online.
Stagecoach - Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island, Chichester
Stagecoach does not specify on its website if there are variable costs for single fares depending on how far you have travelled. A gold nightrider ticket - for unlimited travel in Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex and Brighton after 7pm - is capped at £3.
A Pompey Hoppa 90 ticket, which covers 90 minutes of travel on Stagecoach and First buses within Portsmouth from the point you have purchased it, is priced at £3.50. An evening ticket for Stagecoach and First services within Portsmouth - called the Pompey Night Owl - is priced at £4.
Adult day tickets in the Havant and Waterlooville areas costs £4.50, with a similar ticket in Portsmouth costing £5. A day ticket covering Havant and Hayling Island costs £6.50, with a south Hampshire day ticket priced at £7. Prices are cheaper for children and young people. Further details can be found on the Stagecoach website.
