Busy Portsmouth road set for closures amid gas works to 'minimise disruption'

A busy Portsmouth road will see closures next week for gas works during the school half-term holiday to “minimise disruption”.

St Marys Road. Picture: Google Maps

Gas company SGN will be repairing its gas network from Monday for five days in St Mary’s Road and will need to close a lane. “We’re doing it in half term to minimise disruption so hopefully that’ll help drivers,” a spokesperson for the firm said.

From 7am on Monday (17 February) until 3pm on Friday (21 February), work will be undertaken to repair the gas pipe. “Due to the location of the gas pipe in the road and to keep everyone safe, we will need to have a temporary eastbound lane closure in place. The eastbound lane closure will be from the junction of Fratton Road to the junction of Shakespeare Road,” the spokesperson said.

“To help minimise disruption, these works have been planned during the half term school holidays. Our team will be using new Core and Vac technology to complete these works, significantly minimising the time needed for road reinstatement once the works are complete.”

This closure will mean there is no through access eastbound for vehicles between these junctions. Vehicles will not be able to turn right or left into St Mary’s Road from Fratton Road - a signed diversion route will be in place.

The southbound lane will remain unaffected and vehicle access to properties within the closure will be maintained via the diversion.

Bus routes may also be affected with passengers advised to contact their service provider for the latest changes to services as a result of this lane closure.

The spokesperson added: “The team will be working as quickly and as safely as possible to complete these works without delay. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”