Busy Southsea road partially closed following terrifying blaze in terraced house
Elm Grove, B2154, has been partially closed while firefghters attend a terraced house which was the victim of a huge blaze last night (April 27). Emergency services attended the property at approximately 11:12pm following reports of a fire that had started on the second floor but had quickly consumed the floor and the roof. The road was closed whilst services dealt with the blaze.
The road is currently closed following reports at approximately 7:30am this morning (April 28) that there was smoke within the property again. The crews are on site investigating where they are continuing to check and dampen hot spots.
