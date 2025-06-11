Car crashes into wall on A27 in Fareham - police update
A car crashed into a wall in Fareham resulting in traffic being diverted from the scene.
AA Traffic News reported earlier: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A27 The Avenue westbound.”
Now police, who have been at the scene, have given more details. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.47pm with reports that a car had collided with a wall on The Avenue.
“No serious injuries have been reported. Westbound traffic is being diverted down Bishopsfield Road.”
