Caravan detaches from vehicle on busy Hampshire road left blocked in both directions
A caravan detached from a vehicle on a busy Hampshire road causing heavy delays this evening.
The incident happened on the A337 in Lyndhurst this afternoon which was left blocked in both directions near Furzy Lawn Lane. No one is thought to have been injured.
Lengthy delays were reported in both directions but are now easing. Hampshire County Council posted on social media: “A337 #Lyndhurst - Romsey Rd CLEARED in both directions near Furzy Lawn Ln after the earlier incident, delays easing.”
