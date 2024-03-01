News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Carnage on M3 following carriageway closure due to multi-vehicle collision, AA confirms

The AA traffic planner has confirmed that the cause of the M3 closure is due to a collision involving multiple vehicles.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Mar 2024, 18:15 GMT
The M3 has been partially closed between junction 11, Winchester, and junction 12, Eastleigh, westbound as a result of a serious collision which is being attended by Hampshire police officers and fire services. The AA has confirmed that multiple cars are involved in the incident and a diversion has been put in place to try and reduce delays.

There are delays on approach and drivers are being advised to take a detour via Compton, Shawford Down and Otterbourne. National Highways for the South East expects that the road will reopen and traffic will be clear by 7:45pm. For more information about the collision and the expected delays, click here.

