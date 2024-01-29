Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Highways South East is carrying out the project between junction 5 for Southampton and junction 7 for Hedge End. The works are part of a concrete overlay scheme in a bid to tackle noise pollution and make other infrastructure improvements. They are due to commence next month; other changes to the motorway will be made to aid the project's completion.

National Highways is carrying out major infrastructure works between junctions 5 and 7 to tackle noise pollution and make improvements to drainage. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A National Highways spokesman said: "Work to upgrade and improve the M27 will begin on February 5, where overnight lane closures between 8pm and 6am will be in place so road users can still use the M27 while contractors begin to carry out preparatory work. This will include ground surveys, concrete repairs and the installation of temporary CCTV cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once this is complete, a contraflow system will be in place - meaning traffic can flow in both directions on one side of the current carriageway. To install the contraflow, full overnight closures on both carriageways will be necessary. As soon as these dates are confirmed we will write to local residents and stakeholders. A series of local public information exhibitions are also planned, so people can come and meet the team behind the improvements and discuss any issues they have.”

A lower-noise asphalt surface will be overlaid over the existing road, which National Highways said will make the route safer and smoother. Additional drainage works will also be carried out, as well as the construction of a new concrete barrier in the central reservation. Verges beside each carriageways will be raised by 180mm, so it is in line with the new road surface.