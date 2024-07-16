Collision on A27 westbound at Port Way resulting in hefty delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 08:17 BST
There is heavy traffic building on the A27 following a collision.

There are reports of congestion due to a collision on the A27 (Southampton Road) at Port Way. The collision has happened westbound and as a result, there are delays.

