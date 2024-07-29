Collision on A31 in both directions results in partially blocked road and congestion

Published 29th Jul 2024, 09:08 BST
A collision on the A31 has resulted in delays in both directions this morning.

The AA has reported that the collision is on the A31 on both directions from the Fritham turn off to Picket Post Services. The crash was first reported to the AA at 7:01am this morning (July 29) and the road is partially blocked.

This has resulted in queueing traffic and delays. For more information about the incident, click here.

