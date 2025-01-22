Commuters facing 'severe' traffic on M27 westbound with delays of more than 20 minutes

Drivers are facing delays of more than 20 minutes on the M27 this morning.

AA has confirmed that there are delays building on the M27 westbound between junction 9, A27, (Segensworth Link Road - Segensworth / Fareham) and junction 4, M3.

There is an average speed of 15 miles per hour and the traffic is due to lane closures that are in place while roadworks are completed.

