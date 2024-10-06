Crash causing delays for drivers near Emsworth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 15:24 GMT
Drivers are being delayed after a crash near Emsworth this afternoon.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on Emsworth Common Road both ways near Westbourne turn off.”

The incident at Aldsworth was first reported around 2pm.

News you can trust since 1877
