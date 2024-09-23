Crash in Gosport leaves road closed and detour in place for delayed drivers
A road has been closed after a crash in Gosport with a detour in operation.
The incident happened on the A32 Fareham Road southbound. Slow traffic is being reported with a diversion in place.
AA Traffic News posted: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A32 Fareham Road Southbound from Foxbury Lane to The Nursery School turn off. Detour in operation - bus 11 via Cunningham Drive, Gregson Ave and Wych Lane.”
