Crash involving car and motorbike on Western Road causing delays both ways from A27
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are delays near the A27 Chichester bypass following a collision.
The AA has reported that the collision involves a motorbike and a car.
The AA post says: “Reports of delays due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on Western Road both ways from A27 Chichester By-pass (Portfield Roundabout) to Longacres Way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.