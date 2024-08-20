Crash involving car and motorbike on Western Road causing delays both ways from A27

There are delays near the A27 Chichester bypass following a collision.

The AA has reported that the collision involves a motorbike and a car.

The AA post says: “Reports of delays due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on Western Road both ways from A27 Chichester By-pass (Portfield Roundabout) to Longacres Way.”

