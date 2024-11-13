Crash leaves road blocked both ways in Hayling Island after car hits fence

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:50 GMT
A crash in Hayling Island has left a road blocked both ways after a car hit a fence.

Breaking news

Lengthy delays are being reported on A3023 Havant Road both ways at Northwood Lane. The road is partially blocked in both directions.

AA Travel News said: “Very slow traffic due to crash, a car and a fence involved on A3023 Havant Road both ways at Northwood Lane. Congestion to back to Langstone for southbound traffic and the Maypole pub for northbound traffic.”

Hampshire Traffic and Travel said on X: “A3023 #HaylingIsland - Havant Rd partially BLOCKED in both directions at Northwood Ln due to an incident, delays in both directions.”

