Crash leaves road blocked both ways in Hayling Island after car hits fence
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A crash in Hayling Island has left a road blocked both ways after a car hit a fence.
Lengthy delays are being reported on A3023 Havant Road both ways at Northwood Lane. The road is partially blocked in both directions.
AA Travel News said: “Very slow traffic due to crash, a car and a fence involved on A3023 Havant Road both ways at Northwood Lane. Congestion to back to Langstone for southbound traffic and the Maypole pub for northbound traffic.”
Hampshire Traffic and Travel said on X: “A3023 #HaylingIsland - Havant Rd partially BLOCKED in both directions at Northwood Ln due to an incident, delays in both directions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.