Crash leaves road partially blocked and delays for rush hour drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2024, 18:28 BST
A crash has left a road partially blocked and delays for rush hour drivers.

The incident happened in Southampton on Hamble Lane. AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on B3397 Hamble Lane both ways at Satchell Lane. Affecting Bluestar bus service 15.”

