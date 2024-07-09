Crash leaves road partially blocked and delays for rush hour drivers
A crash has left a road partially blocked and delays for rush hour drivers.
The incident happened in Southampton on Hamble Lane. AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on B3397 Hamble Lane both ways at Satchell Lane. Affecting Bluestar bus service 15.”
