Crash near M27 on A326 leaves road part blocked and driver delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 09:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road has been left partially blocked after a crash on a busy road close to the M27.

Breaking newsBreaking news
Breaking news

Drivers are being warned following the accident near junction 2 of the M27.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A326 Marchwood By Pass Southbound at Main Road (Dibden Roundabout).”

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice