Crash near M27 on A326 leaves road part blocked and driver delays
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A road has been left partially blocked after a crash on a busy road close to the M27.
Drivers are being warned following the accident near junction 2 of the M27.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A326 Marchwood By Pass Southbound at Main Road (Dibden Roundabout).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.