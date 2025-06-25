Police update over crash near M3 after 'severe delays' for drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 17:54 BST
Police have given an update following a crash near a busy Hampshire motorway.

placeholder image
NW

A crash on the A34 around midday led to delays on the road and nearby M3.

Police have now given details of the crash, with a spokesperson saying: “This was a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway of the A34. It was reported to us shortly before 1pm today. No injuries were reported.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AA Traffic News reported earlier: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A34 Southbound near M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Congestion to Worthy Down turn off.

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays easing on A34 Southbound between B3420 and M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Average speed ten mph.”

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice