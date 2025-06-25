Police update over crash near M3 after 'severe delays' for drivers

Police have given an update following a crash near a busy Hampshire motorway.

A crash on the A34 around midday led to delays on the road and nearby M3.

Police have now given details of the crash, with a spokesperson saying: “This was a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway of the A34. It was reported to us shortly before 1pm today. No injuries were reported.”

AA Traffic News reported earlier: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A34 Southbound near M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Congestion to Worthy Down turn off.

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays easing on A34 Southbound between B3420 and M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Average speed ten mph.”