Police update over crash near M3 after 'severe delays' for drivers
A crash on the A34 around midday led to delays on the road and nearby M3.
Police have now given details of the crash, with a spokesperson saying: “This was a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway of the A34. It was reported to us shortly before 1pm today. No injuries were reported.”
AA Traffic News reported earlier: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A34 Southbound near M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Congestion to Worthy Down turn off.
“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays easing on A34 Southbound between B3420 and M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Average speed ten mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.