Crash near M3 leaves road blocked and delays for rush hour drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 17:19 BST

A crash on a busy road is causing delays for rush hour drivers.

The crash on the A303 near the M3, north-east of Winchester, happened around 4.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash on A303 Eastbound before A3093 (Andover Walworth Park turn off).”

