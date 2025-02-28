Crash near M3 leaves road blocked and delays for rush hour drivers
A crash on a busy road is causing delays for rush hour drivers.
The crash on the A303 near the M3, north-east of Winchester, happened around 4.30pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash on A303 Eastbound before A3093 (Andover Walworth Park turn off).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.