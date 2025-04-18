Crash on A30 Winchester Road results in road closure both ways
A road closure is in place this afternoon following a crash.
The A30 is closed due to a crash on Winchester Road this afternoon (April 18).
The AA said: “Road closed due to crash on A30 Winchester Road both ways from Woodbury Road (Kempshott roundabout) to (Brighton Hill Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.”
