Crash on busy road near M27 leads to delays for drivers
A crash on a busy Hampshire road near the M27 is causing delays for drivers.
The incident happened on the A31 near the M27 heading eastbound towards Portsmouth.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A31 Eastbound from the Shell Petrol Station to Forest Road. Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A31 Eastbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”
