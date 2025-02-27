Crash on M27 eastbound at Portsbridge Roundabout results in significant delays

A crash on the M27 has resulted in significant delays.

There is hefty delays on the M27 this evening (February 27) following a crash eastbound.

The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Eastbound at A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).

“Congestion to J11, further delays on roads around Cosham as traffic finds alternative routes.”

