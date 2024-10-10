Crash on M27 leaves lane blocked and driver delays
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A crash on the M27 has led to a lane closure and slow traffic.
AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”
Delays of 19 minutes were earlier reported from junction 4 to 9.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.