Crash on M27 leaves lane blocked and driver delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:52 BST
A crash on the M27 has led to a lane closure and slow traffic.

AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”

Delays of 19 minutes were earlier reported from junction 4 to 9.

