Crash on M27 westbound results in lane closure and heavy congestion

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:25 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 17:25 BST
There are hefty delays on the M27 this evening following a collision on a major stretch of road.

The AA has reported that there has been a collision on the M27 westbound which has resulted in one lane being closed. The incident has caused delays from J4 M3 to J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) and the crash was first reported at approximately 4pm this evening.

