Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 17:15 BST

One lane has been closed on the M3 due to a crash.

Drivers should expect delays on the M3 this afternoon (February 26) as a result of a crash.

The AA said: “Delays and one lane closed due to crash on M3 Southbound from J7 A30 Winchester Road (Basingstoke South / Dummer) to J8 A303.”

