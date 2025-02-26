Crash on M3 southbound results in lane closure and heavy delays
One lane has been closed on the M3 due to a crash.
Drivers should expect delays on the M3 this afternoon (February 26) as a result of a crash.
The AA said: “Delays and one lane closed due to crash on M3 Southbound from J7 A30 Winchester Road (Basingstoke South / Dummer) to J8 A303.”
