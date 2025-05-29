Crash on the A286 results in partial blockage and queuing traffic

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 15:24 BST

A crash on a A-road has resulted in a partial blockage and queuing traffic.

The incident happened on the A286 Thursday, May 29 in Birdham, the main route leading into West Wittering.

There is currently queueing traffic while the incident is being dealt with.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A286 Main Road near Sidlesham Lane.”

For up to date traffic information visit AA Traffic News.

Related topics:TrafficChichesterWest Sussex

