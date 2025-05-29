Crash on the A286 results in partial blockage and queuing traffic
A crash on a A-road has resulted in a partial blockage and queuing traffic.
The incident happened on the A286 Thursday, May 29 in Birdham, the main route leading into West Wittering.
There is currently queueing traffic while the incident is being dealt with.
AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A286 Main Road near Sidlesham Lane.”
