This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A crash on a A-road has resulted in a partial blockage and queuing traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the A286 Thursday, May 29 in Birdham, the main route leading into West Wittering.

There is currently queueing traffic while the incident is being dealt with.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A286 Main Road near Sidlesham Lane.”

For up to date traffic information visit AA Traffic News.