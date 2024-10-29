Hampshire traffic: A3 Southbound crash between Chalton and Cowplain causes road closure
The A3 has a section closed southbound near Cowplain due to a crash on Tuesday, October 29 which resulted in a vehicle fire. The incident occurred near the Cowplain and Horndean exit (J2) and has led to the road closing southbound as emergency services deal with the incident.
National Highways South-East posted on X: “The A3 in Hampshire remains closed southbound between the B2070 near Weston and the A3M near #Horndean following a collision which has resulted in a vehicle fire. Emergency services remain in attendance.”
AA traffic news said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A3 Southbound from A3 (Chalton Turn Off) to J2 B2149 Dell Piece West (Horndean / Cowplain).”
The News has contacted Hampshire police for comment on the incident and we will provide and update as soon as possible.
Further updates from National Highways can be found here.