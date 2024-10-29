A major Hampshire A road has a section closed following a vehicle fire with emergency services in attendance.

A crash on the southbound of the A3 near Horndean and Cowplain has caused the road to close. | AA Travel News

The A3 has a section closed southbound near Cowplain due to a crash on Tuesday, October 29 which resulted in a vehicle fire. The incident occurred near the Cowplain and Horndean exit (J2) and has led to the road closing southbound as emergency services deal with the incident.

National Highways South-East posted on X: “The A3 in Hampshire remains closed southbound between the B2070 near Weston and the A3M near #Horndean following a collision which has resulted in a vehicle fire. Emergency services remain in attendance.”

AA traffic news said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A3 Southbound from A3 (Chalton Turn Off) to J2 B2149 Dell Piece West (Horndean / Cowplain).”

The News has contacted Hampshire police for comment on the incident and we will provide and update as soon as possible.

Further updates from National Highways can be found here.