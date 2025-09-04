Crash on the A3 leaves road partially blocked between Waterlooville and Horndean

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 07:25 BST
Traffic is queuing on the A3 due to a crash which has left the road partially blocked.

The incident has affected the northbound carriageway between Waterlooville and Horndean on Thursday, September 4. Delays are increasing with speeds of 15mph.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3(M) Northbound from J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) to J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain). “

Live traffic news can be found on AA Traffic News.

placeholder image
AA

If you’re affected by the incident reported above – or just want to avoid getting caught in delays – the AA Traffic News tool can help. It shows live updates on congestion, accidents and roadworks across the UK. Just enter your postcode or click ‘Find my location’ to see what’s happening on the roads near you. You can also plan a full route, avoid motorways or tolls, and check travel conditions before you leave.

Get the latest traffic news and plan your route now with the AA.

Related topics:HorndeanWaterloovilleTraffic
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice