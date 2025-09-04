Crash on the A3 leaves road partially blocked between Waterlooville and Horndean
The incident has affected the northbound carriageway between Waterlooville and Horndean on Thursday, September 4. Delays are increasing with speeds of 15mph.
AA Traffic News has reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3(M) Northbound from J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) to J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain). “
